Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Honeywell Aerospace: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Honeywell Aerospace: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Honeywell Aerospace"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Honeywell Aerospace" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Honeywell Aerospace"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Honeywell Aerospace (Honeywell Aerospace) is one of the leading global suppliers of aircraft engines, avionics, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors. Its key products and services include auxiliary power units, environmental control systems, propulsion engines, electric power systems, flight safety, engine controls, communications, navigation, aircraft lighting, radar and surveillance systems, management and technical services, logistics services, advanced systems and instruments, aircraft wheels and brakes and repair and overhaul services. The company provides its products and services to original equipment (OE) manufacturers in the air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft markets. The company operates as one of the major segments of Honeywell International Inc., a diversified technology and manufacturing company. Honeywell Aerospace is headquartered in Arizona, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell Aerospace



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