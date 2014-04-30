Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Honeywell International Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Honeywell International Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Honeywell International Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Honeywell International Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Honeywell International Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a diversified manufacturing and technology company. The company endeavors to invent technologies capable of addressing the growing global challenges related to safety, security and energy. It offers avionics, engines, systems and service solutions; environmental and combustion controls; security and life safety products and services; sensing controls; scanning and mobility devices; process automation; catalysts; adsorbents; fluorine products; specialty films and additives; and engine boosting systems for commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Honeywell offers its products to aircraft manufacturers, military, business and general aviation, space and airport operations, engine manufacturers, metal processing units and transportation companies, among others. The company operates in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Honeywell is headquartered at Morristown, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc.



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