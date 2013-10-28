Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Honeywell International Inc. : Industrial Goods and Machinery - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Honeywell International Inc. : Industrial Goods and Machinery - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Honeywell International Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Honeywell International Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Honeywell International Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company based in the US. It strives to address challenges related to global macrotrends such as safety, security and energy. The company offers control technologies for buildings, homes and industry, automotive products, power generation systems, specialty chemicals, fibers, plastics, and advanced materials. It also provides integrated avionics, engines, systems and service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines and businesses. It specializes in general aviation, military, space and airport operations. The company operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Honeywell is headquartered in New Jersey, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc.



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