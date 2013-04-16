Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Stock Option Grants filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- An investor who holds NYSE:HON shares filed a lawsuit against directors of Honeywell International Inc. in connection with certain stock option awards.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that certain directors and officers between 2006 and 2011 granted and accepted stock options that far exceeded the 2 million stock options amount permitted under the company's bonus program.



Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $29.95 billion in 2009 to over $37.66 billion in 2012 and its respective Net Income rose from over $1.54 billion to over $2.92 billion.



Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) grew from $23.60 per share in March 2009 to as high as $75.48 per share in March 2013.



On April 12, 2013, NYSE:HON shares closed at $74.25 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com