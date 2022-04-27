Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- Captive insurance has been a key theme over the past year, as policy initiatives have emerged aimed at securing Hong Kong's place as a key hub for global trade. As identified in the Insurance Authority's annual report, these initiatives have focused on four areas of captive insurance: insurance-linked securities (ILS), marine and specialty risk insurance, and reinsurance. The report highlights how legislative amendments have worked to make Hong Kong an ideal captive domicile for risk management insurers. The report focuses on Hong Kong's position close to Mainland China, as well as the fact that it is already renowned as a global financial centre. This combination, it says, "make it an ideal captive domicile for Mainland Chinese enterprises with overseas projects." The report also highlights how the Hong Kong Specialty Risks Consortium has been established to help connect supply and demand in the specialty risks area, further reinforcing Hong Kong's prime position.



For those in risk management jobs, the focus on captive insurance creates many opportunities. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has been supporting organisations and individuals across the insurance and actuarial sector - and beyond - in helping to capitalise on developments, such as the focus on making Hong Kong an ideal captive domicile for risk management insurers. The team has extensive experience across all areas of banking and financial services recruitment. This includes fields connected to risk management jobs, such as quantitative research and trading roles, legal and compliance positions and financial technology jobs. The team at Selby Jennings has extensive resources to work with - the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as a network of contacts at enterprises globally. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions is used to help ensure that every hiring need can be met.



In a global sector such as risk management jobs it's vital for a specialist firm like Selby Jennings to be able to offer robust global perspectives. As well as a long history in the Asia Pacific region, the firm also has extensive international reach. The team in Hong Kong is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at the firm are trained regularly and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies - the focus on nurturing people isn't just something that Selby Jennings applies to advice for client companies but internally too. The resulting strength of the internal team has given the firm flexibility and the ability to adapt even during the most challenging moments of the past couple of years. As well as risk management jobs there are currently many other roles available via the firm, including Investment Compliance [Asset Management], Solution Architect [Payments A+] and Head of Data Science Team.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking ahead for 2022."



