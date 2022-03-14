Hong Kong Announces Cross Border Fintech Initiative

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- Cross-boundary fintech initiatives are being prioritised in Hong Kong thanks to the arrival of the Greater Bay Area Fintech Pilot Trial Facility. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the People's Bank of China have announced that financial institutions can now submit applications with respect to pilot trials for cross-boundary fintech initiatives in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The purpose of the Pilot Trial Facility is to create an environment where it's possible for firms to test out projects and receive both supervisory feedback and insight into user experience. The fintech announcement comes in the wake of a great deal of activity relating to cross-border financial services for the GBA. This is a key location for the central government, which is focused on connecting key areas such as Macau, Hong Kong and cities in Guangdong. A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Fintech Innovation Supervision has been in place between Hong Kong and mainland China for some time now, and this new pilot is the latest evolution of that.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has extensive experience as a fintech recruiter in the Asia Pacific region, including when it comes to tackling projects related to the GBA. Fintech is an innovative and fast-moving field in banking and financial services and having the right team can make all the difference to ongoing evolution and growth. The firm's expertise extends beyond being purely a fintech recruiter into many other areas of banking and financial services, including risk management, quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance and corporate and investment banking. Thanks to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm has extensive resources when it comes to making key connections as a fintech recruiter. Over the years the team has also established connections with a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to large global brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for every hiring need.



As a fintech recruiter with extensive local experience, the team at Selby Jennings has gained years of insight into the market for banking and financial services in the Asia Pacific region. This is combined with a strong international presence - the team in Hong Kong is part of a workforce that numbers more than 1,000 globally. Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. For any fintech recruiter, the internal team has a huge role to play in how effective and efficient the firm can be. That's why Selby Jennings invests heavily in its people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Fund Accountant [Asset Management], Head of Internal Audit, Enterprise Risk Manager and Business Analyst [Chemicals].



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



