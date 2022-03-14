Hong Kong Breaks Singapore Grip

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- When it comes to becoming the dominant pool of liquidity for China stock futures, the Hong Kong stock exchange has made a major move to seize market share from rival Singapore, breaking the city state's grip. This has resulted in an international-level battle in terms of how investors all over the world hedge Chinese equities. Singapore is still the biggest centre in the world for so-called A share futures and will remain so despite the inroads that Hong Kong is making. However, there is no doubt that the balance is changing. The current shift is not only pitting the Hong Kong market share against Singapore but also has much wider implications too. It is positioning BlackRock - the world's largest provider in exchange traded funds - against Chinese fund companies and MSCI against FTSE Russell, for example. There is no doubt that 2022 is going to be a pivotal year in terms of the fight for the futures market.



The team at Selby Jennings has extensive experience in helping organisations to navigate the kind of change happening around China stock futures today. The firm was established in 2004 and specialises in risk management jobs, as well as a broad spectrum of other vital fields in banking and financial services. These include corporate and investment banking, financial technology, quantitative research and trading, insurance and actuarial, legal and compliance and private wealth management. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as connections with hiring managers at many different employer businesses. Selby Jennings has the experience and insight to partner with any business, from agile start-ups to global financial institutions. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, there are options available for every hiring need, whether that relates to risk management jobs or one of the firm's other areas of expertise.



In a field like risk management jobs, it's vital for a specialist recruiter to be able to offer a combination of both local knowledge and global reach. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter in the Asia Pacific region and the Hong Kong team is also part of a workforce of 1,000+ worldwide. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. People are vital to the success of any business and this is something that Selby Jennings has focused on over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies to ensure confidence and competence at all times. As well as risk management jobs, there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Structured Product Specialist, Data Engineer [Quantitative Infrastructure] and Inhouse Funds Counsel.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.