Hong Kong Financial Technology Buxx Index Rebounds

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- The Hong Kong FinTech Buzz Index (FBI) is a quarterly index that represents a quantified sentiment of the local FinTech-related news articles in local Chinese news media. It is often used as a way to judge the outlook for fintech companies in the region and also where general sentiment sits in terms of the sector on a local level. After a previous decline in the Q4 2021 numbers, the most recent figures show that the Index is rebounding. All six of the indices used in the FBI have shown recent improvement and in particular, for Blockchain & Cryptocurrency, which experienced the largest rise. Insurtech and Payment & Digital Banking also saw notable upward shifts. The Index is the first resource of its kind in the region to provide timely information that allows tracking of the way that the financial technology sector is growing. It is proving to be an essential yardstick for following the progress of this key Hong Kong financial industry.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and is a fintech recruiter with extensive experience of the market in Hong Kong. The firm keeps a close eye on local developments, including monitoring the Hong Kong FinTech Buzz Index, and ensures that consultants are able to keep clients and candidates up to date with the most important developments in the sector. The firm's expertise is not just limited to being a fintech recruiter, as the team also has experience in a very wide range of other fields within banking and financial services. These include risk management, legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, corporate and investment banking and insurance and actuarial. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as connections at organisations across the sector. The team is very well resourced when it comes to supporting corporate hiring strategy, as well as helping talented people looking to take career-defining next steps. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that every hiring need can be met.



As a well-established fintech recruiter, Selby Jennings works with organisations and individuals across the Asia Pacific region. The team in Hong Kong is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the internal team at Selby Jennings has been vital to the way the firm has been able to expand. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a fintech recruiter, Selby Jennings knows the value of people, nurturing individual talent and giving teams space to thrive. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings today, including Quantitative Trader, Senior Finance Manager, Treasury Manager (Agriculture Commodities) and Trader for Corporate Distressed Debt Desk.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking ahead for 2022."



