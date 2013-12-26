Hong Kong Food & Drink Report 2014 - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Consumer goods segments in Hong Kong have been relatively well developed for some time, and given the country's population of 7.15mn, investment opportunities in the food and drink market are scarce. Additionally, the economy continues to struggle following the recession of 2008-2009, with GDP growth slowing significantly to around 2% in 2012-2013; this is weighing on consumption of non-essential goods and investment. Generally speaking, most food and drink segments are highly mature, although consumers remain interested in novelty and convenience, which still provides opportunities for food and drink companies.
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Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2014 per capita food consumption growth = +2.45%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +2.65%
- 2014 alcoholic drinks sales growth = +4.69%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.53%
- 2014 soft drinks sales growth = +4.88%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.43%
- 2014 mass grocery retail sales growth = +3.95%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.72%
Key Trends And Developments
Liaoning Huishan Holdings Plans To Launch IPO: Hong Kong-based dairy company Liaoning Huishan Holdings is planning to list its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange in an effort to raise around US$1bn to support its expansion plans. The company will use the proceeds to increase the size of its dairy herd to 500,000 head, from the existing 110,000, as well as to boost milk production, according to an unnamed source close to the development. The company is reportedly preparing to launch pre-deal marketing activities on the offering, which is contingent on approval from the listing committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Raisio Launches Asian Expansion Drive: Finland-based food company Raisio has launched its Benecol yoghurt drinks in Hong Kong in an attempt to expand in Asia, reports Just Food. The company said it will jointly manage business operations with local Benecol product distributor Wing Kee Produce, and Switzerland-based dairy company Emmi will produce the products. Mikko Laavainen, vice president of Raisio's licensed brands, which is responsible for Benecol, has said the company will continue negotiations with potential license partners in order to launch Benecol products in additional Asia Pacific and South American markets. Benecol's sales in H113 were down 12.5% owing to lower volumes in the US; however, sales in markets such as Chile, Indonesia and Ecuador increased in the same period.
China Resources Enterprises Considers Sale Of Meat Unit: Consumer goods company China Resources Enterprise is considering the sale of its meat distribution unit in Hong Kong, according to KamCity. The company is reportedly planning to launch a strategic review of its business operations, with the review expected to commence towards the close of 2013. The company acquired the unit, which operates as Ng Fung Hong, in 2001 in a deal worth US$658mn.
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