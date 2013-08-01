Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hong Kong Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

As expected, construction activity in Hong Kong has decelerated, registering a low 1% y-o-y

growth in Q113. We believe this is due to high-base effects, a near-term decline in the project pipeline and

the potential for a steep slowdown in China's economic activity. As such, we maintain our view that

construction growth in 2013 is unlikely to surpass previous highs, and will be lower than 2012. We are

forecasting construction real growth in Hong Kong to decelerate from 11.3% in 2012 to 4.0% in 2013.

However, we reiterate that this outlook does not mean a dearth in growth opportunities in the city over the

long-term as the government has a large number of construction projects planned over the coming years.

Key developments in Hong Kong's infrastructure sector:

? In March 2013, MTR announced that it was scheduled to start a HKD1.6bn project to develop the

Diamond Hill station in mid-April 2013. The upgraded and enlarged Diamond Hill Station will serve as

the future interchange station between the Shatin to Central Link and the Kwun Tong Line. The move is

part of MTR's strategy to transform Diamond Hill station into a major new railway hub for East Kowloon

when the first phase of the SCL starts service in 2018.



