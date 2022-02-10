Hong Kong Is a Springboard for FinTech Innovation

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Hong Kong is the ideal environment when it comes to fintech innovation thanks to a number of key factors. For example, in 2020 the financial services sector made up 21% of Hong Kong's GDP. Not only that but 78 of the 100 most significant banks in the world have a presence in Hong Kong, as well as a myriad of other financial services players, such as asset managers and brokers. Hong Kong also has the second deepest funding pool in Asia, according to the most recent figures, ranking only behind the Chinese when it comes to financial funding. Despite the impact of the pandemic on this area, and globally, there was no decline in that funding pool - in fact, the latest figures show an increase of 8% in 2020. There is also an incredibly diverse range of investors here, all of which provide an incredibly robust capital base that makes Hong Kong a springboard for fintech innovation.



With a history that stretches back to 2004, Selby Jennings has worked with innovative businesses keen to expand into fintech in Hong Kong for many years. The firm is a specialist fintech recruiter with a background of hiring expertise across many other vital areas of banking and financial services too. In addition to being a well-respected fintech recruiter the firm also provides expert recruitment support in areas such as corporate and investment banking, risk management quantitative research and trading and legal and compliance. This holistic approach means that the firm can deliver extensive support to organisations large and small, from agile start-ups to global brands. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals Selby Jennings is ideally placed to ensure that growing businesses in Hong Kong - and globally - have the support of a fintech recruiter with extensive resources. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions mean all needs can be catered to.



Key to the support that the firm is able to provide as a fintech recruiter is the international dimension that it can offer to clients and candidates - the team in Asia Pacific is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce based in key locations globally. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the truly global nature of fintech today, a recruitment partner with a genuinely global reach makes all the difference. Experienced and knowledgeable support is also essential, something that Selby Jennings fosters internally through extensive investment. Consultants at this fintech recruiter are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many roles available via Selby Jennings including Senior Execution Trader [Hedge Fund], Head of Data Science, China Technology Research Director Analyst and Trading Compliance.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



To find out more information about fintech recruiter in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about Selby Jennings HK services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.