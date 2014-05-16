Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hong Kong: Mobile Data and World-Leading Mobile Penetration Drive Revenue Growth market report to its offering

Summary

'Hong Kong: Mobile Data and World-Leading Mobile Penetration Drive Revenue Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Hong Kong's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Hong Kong market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- Hong Kong's 4.7% telecommunications industry revenue growth over 2012 is expected to hold steady at a 4.8% CAGR from 2013-2018, resulting in total revenue growing from US$6.4bn to US$8.1bn.

- Hong Kong's mobile penetration rate of 238% makes it among the most connected markets in the world.

- Mobile revenue will comprise 70% of the market total in 2018 as LTE becomes the dominant technology and data usage grows apace.

- In 2018, PCCW and CSL New World jointly announced PCCW's acquisition offer of CSL New World. Regulatory approval of the deal is ongoing, but it is expected to go through to create a new mobile market leader with roughly 40% of mobile subscribers.



Synopsis

Hong Kong: Mobile Data and World-Leading Mobile Penetration Drive Revenue Growth provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Hong Kong today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Hong Kong's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Hong Kong in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Hong Kong.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video between 2013 and 2018.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services, and pay-TV services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Hong Kong's telecommunications and pay-TV markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Hong Kong's telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need. The proposed merger between PCCW and CSL New World is given particular scrutiny.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Hong Kong.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Hong Kong market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



PCCW, China Mobile, i-Cable. HKBN, CSL New World, SmarTone, 3 HK (Three Hong Kong).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155786/hong-kong-mobile-data-and-world-leading-mobile-penetration-drive-revenue-growth.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###