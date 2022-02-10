Hong Kong Risk Managers Eager to Enter Greater Bay Area Markets

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- The growing Greater Bay Area (GBA) represents a huge opportunity for those in risk management jobs, as well as many other fields in banking and financial services today. Recent comments from Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's Chief Executive, indicate that the 14th Five-Year plan puts Hong Kong firmly in a very visible position as a global centre for risk management. In fact, Lam made it clear that the industry has a vital role to play in helping to ensure that the GBA is able to realise its full potential in the coming years. Various measures are now being put in place to help facilitate the development of this market, which is one of the reasons why there is such enthusiasm among Hong Kong risk managers to enter the GBA. This includes the introduction of a unilateral recognition policy and the development of various innovative insurance products in the years to come.



Risk management jobs look set for more expansion as the GBA markets continue to grow. Selby Jennings is a firm with extensive experience in hiring for this field, as well as for many other connected areas, including corporate and investment banking, fintech, quantitative research and trading, and legal and compliance. The firm's history stretches back to 2004 when it was first established and it has grown and evolved alongside the market in Hong Kong ever since. As a result, the team is knowledgeable and insightful when it comes to the opportunities and challenges faced in Hong Kong, for those in risk management jobs as well as many other roles. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as connections with corporations across the sector - in the GBA and beyond - ensure the firm can support both talented people and growth-driven businesses. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means there are options for every hiring need.



In an area such as risk management jobs, hiring support needs to be both local and global when it comes to expertise and networks. Selby Jennings has extensive history in local markets in this part of the world, as well as genuinely strong worldwide reach. The team in Hong Kong is integrated into a 1,000+ strong international workforce and is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual strength ensures that clients and candidates have support in all key markets and can take a genuinely cross-border approach to areas such as risk management jobs. The team at Selby Jennings is also vital to the firm's success - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to risk management jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Senior Software Engineer [Cryptocurrency], VP [Equity Research] and Junior Trader [Oleochemicals/Biodiesel].



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



To find out more information about risk management jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about Selby Jennings HK services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.