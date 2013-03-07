Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2016: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI View: Hong Kong's telecommunications market, particularly the mobile sector, is one of the most dynamic and mature in the Asia Pacific region. Five mobile operators and 11 mobile virtual network operators ensures strong competition, attractive tariff rates for the territory's consumers, and constant network upgrades and expansions. The introduction of LTE services should provide another round of revenue growth opportunities such as high-definition mobile TV services for operators, although fixed services such as fibre broadband remains key given the territory's position as a vital financial hub.
Key Data:
- Forecast scenarios for Hong Kong's mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors as well as ARPUs have been extended to 2017.
- In spite of high penetration rate, Hong Kong's mobile market is expected to grow by 6% in 2013, although we expect the momentum to taper to 1% in 2017.
- Operators' ARPUs maintained their upward trajectory in light of increasing data adoption, but we expect the growing number of prepaid subscribers to eventually result in a reversal..
Key Trends & Developments
A review of interconnection charging between fixed-line carriers has been initiated by the Hong Kong's Communications Authority. The regulator is deciding whether to remove or maintain Statement No. 7 (Third Revision). This review process is conducted as fibre or next generation networks are not covered in the regulations. The Statement No.7 has already been revised several times to reflect developing market conditions. However, the role of Statement No. 7 will reduce and will become irrelevant with time as fixed carriers are progressively migrating to NGNs. Guidance on the charging principles for interconnection between the fixed carriers is provided by Statement No. 7.
The Communications Authority will permit China Mobile Hong Kong and SmarTone Mobile Communications to swap a portion of their wireless spectrum in the 1800MHz band. The two operators have submitted a joint request for the swap, as they have both been assigned 2x13.2MHz spectrum in the 1800MHz band. The swap will reduce interference with other networks.
