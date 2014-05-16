Hong Kong Tin Plate Company Brings Electrolytic Tin Plates as Supreme Quality Food and Industrial Packaging Solutions

Chai Wan, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- A wide variety of product manufacturers, including food processing industry, requires improved quality packaging solutions that can provide a protective cover to the finished product, maintaining its great quality and the durability. Industries require different types of packaging materials and electrolytic tin plates are the desirable packaging solution in many industries. Now, Hong Kong based Mirach Metallurgy Company announces to supply a wide variety of tin plates, helping industries to wrap and cover their products for safe storage and transportation.



They supply tin plate coils and sheets in varied thickness that can be used in packaging different types of products. The company spokesperson maintains that they supply all types of tin plates that can precisely meet the desired specifications as per the industry standards. “We can supply tin plates with thickness ranging between 0.12mm and 0.55mm, whereas width could be anywhere between 2mm and 1200mm. Moreover, our tin plates feature low-carbon steel, chromium coated steel and other types of coatings that could be suitable for a wide range of industries.”



According to the spokesperson, they have been supplying their tin plates to a large number of industries across the world. They produce single reduced and double reduced tinplate sheets that feature bright finish and can keep the quality of the products intact for a long period of time. They also supply Tin Free Steel coils that are remarkable for their paint adhesion properties. These coils are used for making bottle caps and other types of covers where high quality painted luster needs to be achieved.



The company has a wide variety of tinplates that could be an ideal packaging solution for various industries. Their coated and printed tinplate is especially popular for achieving a lead-free, anti-heating and bacteria-free packaging. All the tin plates offered by them feature an excellent corrosion resistance and are remarkable for their printability, painting convenience and also for their welding and soldering capabilities. One can check the different types of tin plates and their specifications by visiting their website http://www.mirachmetallurgy.com/.



About Mirach Metallurgy Co. Limited

Mirach Metallurgy Company is a Hong Kong based supplier of Electrolytic Tinplate for Food and Industrial Packaging. They have been in the business of manufacturing, supplying and export of electrolytic tin plates, tinplate coil, tinplate sheet, ETP & TFS for industrial and food packaging since 1999.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: +852-60367430

Fax: +852-21153613

Email: info@mirachmetallurgy.com

Website: http://www.mirachmetallurgy.com/