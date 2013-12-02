Hong Kong Wealth Book 2013 - Industry Trends and Analysis Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- There were 233,220 HNWIs and 3,308 UHNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



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Scope:-



Independent market sizing of Hong Kong HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Hong Kong

Size of the Hong Kong wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to buy:-



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



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Key highlights:-



There were approximately 233,220 HNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012. These HNWIs held US$1.1 billion in wealth. The wealth per capita in the country in 2012 was approximately US$119,453.

Hong Kong HNWI numbers rose by 26.2%, following a marginal increase of 4.0% in 2011. Equities, real estate and alternative products recorded the strongest growth during the review period.

There were 3,308 UHNWIs in Hong Kong in 2012, with an average wealth of US$104 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 42 billionaires, 747 centimillionaires and 2,519 affluent millionaires.

In 2012, Hong Kong HNWIs held 39.8% (US$452 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is above the worldwide norm of 20–30%.



Related Reports:-



Ultra HNWIs in the United States:



The US is the largest wealth market in the world, accounting for 32% of the total number of worldwide UHNWIs in 2011. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of UHNWIs in the US and highlights the top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry. Browse Full Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-the-united-states-2012-report.html



Challenges to the Wealth Sector in India and China:



China and India are the two largest emerging markets in the world. In addition to providing a comprehensive and robust background of these two economies, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation, the report provides robust projections of the volume and wealth of HNWIs in both countries. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of each countrys Wealth Management and Private Banking sector. Browse Full Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/challenges-to-the-wealth-sector-in-india-and-china-report.html



Opportunities in Emerging EU Wealth Markets:



Wealth management in the European Union (EU) market is in the middle of a number of changes as banks have been looking to restructure business models in the last couple of years. The European private banking and wealth management industry is among the most important in the European financial services sector. The current potential for the core private banking client segments HNWIs and UHNWIs is already significant enough to be regarded as attractive by the industry; and it is expected to increase significantly during the next few years. Browse Full Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/opportunities-in-emerging-eu-wealth-markets-report.html



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