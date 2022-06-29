Hong Kong's Location Makes It a Fast Mover in Global Supply Chains

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2022 -- In the wake of COVID-19 we have seen expectations rise when it comes to global supply chains. There are many factors that are bringing more uncertainty to this space, from political unrest to changing economic landscapes and the US-China trade war. As a result, safe and resilient supply chains are now the goal for organizations and governments alike. Hong Kong is already investing heavily in the infrastructure and people that deliver on expectations for sustainable and efficient supply chains. The city is the regional base for some of the world's biggest logistics firms, which makes it a natural go-to as a supply chain leader - and it has a number of key location-based advantages too. These include the fact that the airport here is the world's busiest cargo handler and the port is ranked within the international Top 10. Investing in innovation, partnerships and infrastructure that make the most of the geographic advantages that the city has are all key to optimising on the potential of Hong Kong as a fast mover in global supply chains.



Supply chain recruitment is a lively area right now, especially in locations like Hong Kong that have so many natural (and man-made) advantages. The team at DSJ Global is on the ground supporting enterprises looking to find business-critical talent to help guarantee progress no matter what happens in terms of world events and external factors. The firm was established in 2008 and has been a key player in supply chain recruitment, as well as vital connected fields such as hiring for procurement and logistics. Thanks to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm has access to a wealth of talented candidates - and DSJ Global has also nurtured a strong network of connections with hiring managers at businesses on a global scale. The team uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that every recruitment need can be met - this is why it has become a go-to both for ambitious individuals and businesses focused on hiring for growth.



The market for supply chain recruitment is truly international, something that DSJ Global has focused on as it has built up a prominent business over the years. This visibility has been achieved across the Asia Pacific region - and beyond. The team in Hong Kong is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, adding that vital international dimension to what the firm is able to offer. Plus, DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Every industry has had to evolve in response to the changes of the past couple of years, including supply chain recruitment. DSJ Global has responded by continuing to invest heavily in its internal teams, ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure standards of excellence can be consistently met. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Purchasing Manager, Procurement Director and Director of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Optimisation.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.