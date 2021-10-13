Hong Kong's New 'Smart Port' to Attract New Investment

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Hong Kong is to be a 'smart port,' as the government seeks to find new ways to improve Hong Kong's status as an international transportation centre. Recently unveiled plans show that integrating digital technology into business operations and processes in the maritime and port industry will be used to create a 'smart port' that is designed to help increase the volume of trade and attract new organisations and investors into the region. It is part of a broader initiative that includes adding a range of new maritime business services, including ship registration and ship finance and management, as well as tax breaks for members of the maritime. Overall, the plans have as their goal furthering the economic development of Hong Kong, especially in the wake of the recent pandemic and the impact that this continues to have on the local economy. Under the plans Hong Kong will enter a new phase with a higher status as a centre for international trade, finance and transportation.



As a logistics headhunter with a wealth of experience in the Asia Pacific region, DSJ Global is focused on remaining on top of developments, such as the smart port, that could generate opportunities for organisations and individuals alike. The firm was established in 2008 and has grown alongside the end-to-end supply chain industry - today, the team has a deep understanding of the people and businesses that keep global supply chains running. Key to this has been establishing a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as a network of contacts with businesses across the sector, from disruptors such as start-ups to international megabrands. DSJ Global is not just a specialist logistic headhunter but also operates in a number of other key fields, including procurement and technical operations. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the firm to provide tailored services, whatever the very individual needs of an organisation may be.



DSJ Global is a logistics headhunter with extensive end-to-end supply chain hiring experience and the unique advantage of a robust international connection. The firm is part of an international workforce of 1000+ operating across 6 countries and so has a genuinely international reach. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. This dual aspect to the work that the firm does ensures that its operations as a logistics headhunter are truly international in scope. People are at the heart of the business at DSJ Global. The firm invests heavily in its own team, training consultants on a regular basis and providing best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to work with. There are many roles available via DSJ Global today, including: Senior Electrical System Architect, Legal Counsel [Biopharma Company], Director of Marketing, Senior Supply Chain Manager and Senior Strategic Procurement Management.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.