Hongsen Cable Introduces High Quality Cabling Solutions for Signal & Data Transmissions

Hangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Hongsen Cable, the world leader in providing cabling solutions, announced that it has added several types of new cables in its portfolio, keeping in mind the present day requirements of signal and data transmissions. Today, most companies want to deploy a robust communication system, and these new cables will enable them to achieve their goals in a more effective manner.



The spokesperson of the company speaks about their new RG59 coaxial cable that has been well acknowledged by the industry for its high signal sequencing capabilities. The cable has especially been designed for the data communication systems where it is essential to maintain a lower level of attenuation. Its solid PE dielectric and the PVC jacket ensure its high performance for a longer period of time.



The company has also introduced RG142 coax cable that is gaining a worldwide popularity for its exceptional features. The cable is mainly used for interconnecting jumpers. With silver plated copper covered steel and double shield FEP jackets, these cables keep functioning for years without requiring them to replace again and again. As a long-term internet connector, the cable has emerged as the latest offering in the communication industry.



According to the spokesperson, their RG178 coaxial cable has been drawing a huge industry attention since its very launch. The cable has a wide area of application and has been highly rated for its flawless performance. It can be used in a variety of household applications, audio, video and security systems. The cable is also widely used in the medical equipment industry. With silver plated copper covered steel as its inner conductor and with FEP jacket, it can offer remarkable performance in a wide variety of industries.



The spokesperson maintains that all these new cables have been developed after understanding the communication related needs of the modern times. After a considerable research, the products have been released for the data and communication transmission systems. One may check the details and specifications of the cables on the website http://www.hongsencable.com.



About Hangzhou Hongsen Cable Co. Ltd.

Hongsen Cable was established in 2002. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of RF & Microwave Coaxial Cables. The high performance cables supplied by them are used in many sectors, such as defense, military, aerospace, telecommunications, TV/satellite, test and measurement markets. The product range includes wireless RF Transmission cable, Semi-Rigid, Semi-Flexible Microwave cable, RG MIL-C-17 Spec Cables, CCTV, CATV/MATV cable, satellite cable, video cable etc.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: +86-571-61070668

E-mail: sales@hongsencable.com

Website: http://www.hongsencable.com