Hookah Pen: A Healthier Alternative to Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- As though we all live in the 21st century, but we are quite unaware of health issues. Everyone is so busy in earning more and more money and don’t have much time in doing exercise and in-taking lots of body supplements to overcome any health hazards. Status says that around 85% people puff the cancer stick, most of them are willing to quit but can't, so here is brand new good news for them who want to Vape without affecting their health. Hookah Pen is the product who brought back the smile of desperate chain smokers. Research showed that it is completely safe and does not contain any harmful chemicals or tar. It is much like e-cigs and available in many rich flavors.



How Does Hookah Pen Work? -- It is categorized into three parts; battery is the main part that powers the vaporizer. Second one is the cartridge which is filled with a propylene glycol solution and it is atomizer which vaporizes the solution. The all one need to do is just to place the hookah pen in between the lips. It is available in different luscious flavors red bull, strawberry, cherry, mango, peach, green apple and etc… Hookah pen are also known as hookah stick and mainly contain only flavored water and Propylene glycol. Moreover, this product is 80% cheaper than the traditional ones and gives the same amount of bliss.



About Hookah Pens

It was established in 2011 with the vision of providing best quality, exceptional value and superb customer support. They are one of the web's most outstanding shopping experiences and also provide excellent shipping services. For more information just log on to http://www.wholesalehookahpens.com



For more information :

City: Miami

State: FL

Country: UNITED STATES

Contact Name: Shaddy Mzeghet

Contact Email: Shaddypro1@yahoo.com

Complete Address: 11325 sw 45th st