Hookah Pipe and Accessory Website Cloud-Hookah.com Announces the Launch of Its New Site

Dearborn, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Cloud-Hookah.com, a website that offers a wide selection of hookah pipes, accessories and shisha tobacco, has just launched its new and user-friendly site.



The website was founded by two people who wanted to find a way to help others enjoy smoking in their own homes. As a recent news report on WXYZ.com noted, stricter laws have been placed on smoking, and Hookah lounges are no longer being granted licenses to operate. Currently, the report noted, the only lounges still in operation were grandfathered in.



Because the founders of Cloud-Hookah understand how enjoyable it can be to gather together with friends for a fun and relaxing smoking session, they opened Cloud-Hookah.com in order to help people order the shisha tobacco and hookahs they need in order to smoke at home. With the high-quality products that are available from Cloud-Hookah, people can set up their own personal smoking lounge and invite friends over to join them.



As an article on the website noted, Cloud Hookah carries a wide variety of hookah pipes from Khalil Mamoon, Mya, and Modern appeal. From occasional smokers and more active and social smokers to people who would like to buy a portable hookah pipe to take with them to the beach or to a friend’s house, Cloud-Hookah.com is a one stop hookah shop.



“We offer the highest quality of hookahs available on the market,” an article on the new website stated, adding that customers will find the greatest deals and the finest hookahs to smoke from on the site.



“With each purchase we provide free accessories so you can make sure your ready to smoke as soon as you receive your new hookah pipe. We stand by the quality of all of our hookahs and are committed to helping you find the best hookah for your needs.”



People who already own a hookah pipe are also sure to find something they need at Cloud-Hookah.com. The site features a vast array of accessories like bowls, hoses, trays and more.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Cloud-Hookah.com is welcome to visit the easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can browse through the selection of hookahs and other items. Those who have questions may contact the friendly and experienced staff via phone for help.



About Cloud-Hookah

Cloud-hookah.com offers hookah pipes, shisha tobacco, and all of the hookah accessories people will ever need with fast shipping, phone support for orders, and all quality products. For more information, please visit http://cloud-hookah.com/en/