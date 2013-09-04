Hookahandshisha Is Promoting Traditional Hookahs with a Modern Twist

Chiswick, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Hookah lovers are found across the globe even today. Most of the people who have love for this single or multi stemmed instrument for vapourising and smoking that features shisha, a flavoured tobacco, are actually in love with the pleasure they derive out of the traditional way of smoking.



This royal style of smoking has been into practice since ancient times and the tradition continues though modern times have added more style, colour and vigour to it. Now, hookah smoking is not only limited to the South Asian countries but it is gaining huge popularity across the world.



There are various websites offering designer hookahs for the customers desirous to enhance the appeal of their traditionally designed homes, restaurantsor hookah bars in Australia. These websites offer high quality products with elegant designs. So a hookah may have a modern design with hand painted vases and hand blown too but it will still carry the inspiration from its traditional form and will give you the same royal pleasure when you use it at the comfort of your home or in a hookah bar.



These websites offer a wide range of variety with assurance of a quality product. One can choose from large, medium and Genie hookahs coming in vivid colours and materials. A hookah is incomplete without Shisha; that features tobacco and provides the actual feel of ecstasy to its users. A keen buyer can order the same from these websites. The shisha comes in various flavours but the recently launched tea shisha has become quite a rage among hookah users and can be ordered as per the requirement since it is available in various consumer friendly packs. These websites also offer accessories like charcoal screens, hose adapter, rope hoses, vertex bowl, etc. those can be ordered with your unique piece.



However, before ordering your favourite hookah and shisha, one must check the genuineness of the website and read their terms and conditions thoroughly so that your experience of owning your dream hookah remains a pleasurable one.



About hookahandshisha.com.au

Hookahandshisha.com.au is a genuine website that caters to the need of customers who are planning to buy high quality products in this arena. The Hookahs being offered by the website in Australia are traditional in appeal but have been modernised keeping in mind the usability factor. It is an authentic user friendly website that has been designed with a magnificent display of vast products from where a customer can choose the hookah, shisha and accessories and order them sitting at the comfort of his home or office without worrying about the quality and services.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Chris Brien

Contact Email: info@hookahandshisha.com.au

Complete Address: 19/2 Bortfield Drive,

Chiswick, NSW, Australia 2046

Contact Phone:+61420262246

Website:http://www.hookahandshisha.com.au/