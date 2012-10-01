Hooman Nissan VIP Owner Loyalty Program Continues to Be an Automotive Industry Leading Offering

Signal Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Since its introduction over a year ago, Hooman Nissan of Long Beach’s VIP Owner Loyalty Program continues to be an automotive industry leading offering. This highly acclaimed customer service program has sent waves throughout the automotive industry for successfully achieving the luxury dealership experience without luxury car pricing. The VIP Owner Loyalty Program is a favorite among customers and is lauded for its numerous and generous privileges and benefits.



The VIP Owner Loyalty Program is designed to make new customers become life long customers through its many free valuable and convenient services. These complimentary services include: lube, oil and filter changes, car wash (100% hand wash with or without service), tire rotation (first two rotations are free), flat tire repair (lifelong free flat tire repairs), road hazard replacement, first year tire replacement (on any new vehicle originally delivered by Hooman Automotive Group), loaner vehicle during shop repairs, shuttle service, and much more. These VIP privileges are valid on every new and certified pre-owned Nissan vehicle purchased or leased at Hooman Nissan of Long Beach.



This VIP Owner Loyalty program is an extension of Hooman Nissan’s complete commitment to best-in-class customer service. Their main focus is on customer satisfaction and loyalty. Hooman Nissan is proud of the success of their loyalty program as a leading industry offering and they look forward to continuing their leadership in innovative and comprehensive customer service.



Based out of Long Beach, California, Hooman Nissan of Long Beach is an award winning new and used Nissan dealership that serves the Long Beach, Signal Hill, and Los Angeles areas. They specialize in new automobile sales, pre-owned, and auto loans and financing. They have a certified service department with a full selection of Nissan parts and accessories available. They offer competitive prices on all their vehicles. They have extended hours on their service and parts department to better serve their customers. Through their user-friendly website, customers can peruse their inventory of new and used vehicles, plus check on special offers. Hooman Nissan has recently won Nissan’s coveted “Owner First Award of Excellence” for superior customer service and success.



