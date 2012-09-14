Hooman Nissan Wins 2012 Nissan "Owner First Award of Excellence"

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Hooman Nissan of Long Beach, the premier new and pre-owned Nissan dealership out of Long Beach, California has recently been awarded the Nissan “Owner First Award of Excellence”. This rare and highly coveted award comes as welcomed news to the Southern California Nissan dealership, as it typifies their devotion to excellent customer service and superior business practices. The “Owner First Award of Excellence” is sought by Nissan dealerships throughout North America as a symbol of recognition of advanced performance in sales, customer service, and customer loyalty. Only 1 out of 21 dealers in the nation get this highly prized award.



Established in 2002 by Nissan, the “Owner First Award of Excellence” is designed to recognize dealerships with the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction. To determine levels of customer satisfaction, Nissan distributes surveys to customers after they purchase a Nissan vehicle or after they have had service done on their current Nissan vehicle. Only the dealerships with the most consistently positive reviews on these surveys are awarded the “Owner First Award of Excellence”. Hooman Nissan of Long Beach has long been dedicated to exceptional customer service from their sales staff, finance department, and their service and parts departments. They are proud to have earned this award and are looking to continue to serve the Long Beach, Signal Hill, and Los Angeles areas with the same high level of superior service into the future.



About Hooman Nissan

Based out of Long Beach, California, Hooman Nissan of Long Beach is an award winning new and used Nissan dealership that serves the Long Beach, Signal Hill, and Los Angeles areas. They specialize in new automobile sales, pre-owned, and auto loans and financing. They have a certified service department with a full selection of Nissan parts and accessories available. They offer competitive prices on all their vehicles. They have extended hours on their service and parts department to better serve their customers. Through their user-friendly website, customers can peruse their inventory of new and used vehicles, plus check on special offers. Hooman Nissan has recently won Nissan’s coveted “Owner First Award of Excellence” for superior customer service and success. For more information, visit www.hoomannissan.com or follow them on Facebook.