"HoootPocket," a Fun Mobile Fighter Puzzle Game, Now on Kickstarter!

Como, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- In a new game of skill, challenge your way through various arcade-style game modes on the quest to victory in hoootPocket. A free pattern style game, move monsters freely within the game grid, strategically decide when to launch attacks by touching the screen and selecting enemy monsters, and repeat on your quest to victory. Each monster, based on color, challenges players with well-defined characteristics that affect attack, defense, and speed abilities, forcing players to adapt and develop the best method of attack each round.



In hoootPocket, players rely on three basic objects: soul gem, first aid, and hammer. Throughout the game, players must monitor use of these objects, and keep a watchful eye on their action bar, opponent's combination attack bar, and "star coin" virtual currency collected in-game.



Available in a single player mode, hoootPocket will also support multiplayer gameplay managed by dedicated servers. Making it possible to register your username, the dedicated hoootPocket multiplayer experience will allow players to manage friends, view statistics, browse achievements, and interact with the community of players.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development efforts for hoootPocket, expected to be released in October 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/armandoolivieri/hoootpocket



Supporters around the world can support hoootPocket by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €5. But for a pledge of €25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including virtual "star coin" currency and other in-game objects. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About hoootPocket

hoootPocket, an arcade-style game by Armando Olivieri, blends the best elements of a puzzle game and an action game. Choose the champion, and fight against opponents, through the combinations of monsters on the game grid with hoootPocket.



Contact



Contact Person: Armando Olivieri

Company: hoootpocket

City: Como

Country: Italy

Email: mendoit@gmail.com

Website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/armandoolivieri/hoootpocket