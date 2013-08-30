HOOPS!, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Dr. Harry Barker comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Kids.



Kids & Parents can share in learning the game of basketball using Dr. Harry Barker's "HOOPS" Basketball Primer Book. Included are ABC's for the younger age but there are rules of the game provided for the older kids as well. Using the one of world's most popular sport as a background, Harry has created a memorable experience for young minds to connect words and vibrant pictures with the action of basketball. He has created a "Mascot by the name of "Dribbles" who injects humor into the learning experience and the results leave children wanting more. Dribbles has the most unique way of making the game more interesting through his antics and funny faces. He changes his hats and uses clothes and a shoes to get in the action and take the reader on the journey with him. Learn about basketball words such as: o Center o Guard o Man to Man o Rebounder Just to name a few. Then there is the action: o Jump shot o Rebounding o Dribbling o Three-point shots ...and much more. These sports training primer books are aimed at providing the basic concepts to all age groups a fun way to learn the rules of some of the most popular sports games. The good doctor's new Children's Sports Series introduces different "Mascot's to teach the games along with the English alphabet for an added dimension for interesting, fun, and excitement. To date, there is, "Stitch" who teaches Batter Up - The Game of Baseball and the #2 book in the series has "Dribbles" who teaches Hoops - The Game of Basketball and in the Fall of 2013 coming soon Soccer & American Football. Harry is an educator above all so he blends the learning process with the entertainment factor with the goal of entertaining young minds. His amusing way with words tied with vibrant, colored pictures is guaranteed to keep the young learners interested and are a 'must have' for any child's first reader or personal book collection. So join the fun with these books from Dr. Harry Barker



About Dr. Harry Barker

Dr. Harry Barker is a retired social artist and a lifelong educator. Reclusive by nature he dabbles in writing from time to time. Outside of writing, he enjoys life with his wife with their many furry four legged children. He also enjoys cookies and the occasional book!



Pick up a copy of HOOPS! at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



HOOPS! at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/HOOPS-Basketball-Primer-Kids-ebook/dp/B00DURM51M

HOOPS! at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842029



Read what other people are saying about HOOPS! on GoodReads.Com

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18202695-hoops



HOOPS! * by Dr. Harry Barker

Publication Date: June 29, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842029

Print ISBN: 9781628842012

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