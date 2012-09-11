HoosierCrane.com and SEOMiracle.com Report on Successful Electric Chain Hoist Sales

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- A few weeks back, SEOMiracle.com partnered with HoosierCrane.com and created a series of electric chain hoist sales for them. That move wiped out all chain hoists from the stock and made SEOMiracle.com report that the first campaign was highly satisfying; hoping to repeat this success in the second stage of the project.



Hoosier Crane is a family-owned business, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana. They put their reputation on the line daily, and because of that, they are giving their best to maintain 100% customer satisfaction. They also decided to employ Hoosier Crane traditional values like old-fashioned work ethic, honesty and person to person attention, in order to guarantee the clients’ satisfaction of their services and products. They specialize and offer overhead crane products from leading manufacturers, on-site overhead crane repairs, overhead crane fabrication, installation, operator training, inspection services and technical support.



One of the leaders of HoosierCrane.com said,”We are really happy with how things are moving with SEOMiracle.com. These guys helped us promote our electric chain hoists and suggested organizing a series of sales with different discounts. It turned out great for us, selling all of our chain hoists we had in stock. I also want to use this opportunity to say that we have new electric chain hoists coming next week and there will be a number of discounts for our faithful customers here as well. We expect from SEOMiracle.com to step up once again and do what they do best. This time out stock will have more of Harrington and CM chain hoists which, according to their specifications, are excellent choices.”



SEOMiracle.com already had a meeting with the executives from HoosierCrane.com regarding their new arrival of chain hoists and decided on techniques and a level of marketing efforts to be invested.



If you would like to contact Hoosier Crane or check out their electric chain hoist catalog, visit their website http://hoosiercrane.com or call their phone number at 800–509–6131.