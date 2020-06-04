Hootsuite to Be Listed as a Top Player in Social Media Analytics Software on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Hootsuite has been selected for analysis and listing as a top player in the Social Media Analytics Software market on 360Quadrants, post evaluation of the company, and its competitors in this space. Hootsuite is a complete social media marketing solution that lets businesses schedule marketing content easily and efficiently. Using Hootsuite, businesses can schedule all posts at once, across all social media channels, in one place. Through Hootsuite, businesses can listen to what people are talking about them on social media and engage with them more productively.



Hootsuite social Media Analytics helps businesses track, understand, monitor, and improve their social media performance. It provides real-time reports about the performance of various social media channels and campaigns. The reports provide a detailed analysis of various channels, both paid and own media. With Hootsuite, businesses can manage their social media presence securely, reliably, and via a single platform. Hootsuite's integration with over 250 social media technology partners makes it a one-stop solution for realizing the powerful impact of social media on businesses. Hootsuite enables businesses to build custom reports, view & share those reports, and export them in Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, and CSV formats. Hootsuite pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Social Media Analytics Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 57 Social Media Analytics Software and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.



Along with the listing of Hootsuite Social Media Analytics Software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing Oracle Social Cloud, Salesforce Social Studio, Adobe Campaign, SAS Customer Link Analytics, Amazon Chime, Clarabridge Engage, Netbase, Talkwalker, and Socialbakers, among others, as the top vendors in the Social Media Analytics Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Social Media Analytics Software comparisons between vendors.



Social Media Analytics Software collects data regarding different content types and their engagement statistics on different social media platforms and analyzes this data to generate meaningful insights that can help businesses devise social media strategies. These solutions help companies understand their target audience and its interactions with the company on different social media platforms. Social Media Analytics software helps analyze whether the social media metrics set up by the business are matching the target or not, and if not, what changes need to be made to achieve the targets.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology



Top Social Media Analytics Software will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



3. Approximately 80+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Social Media Analytics Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers



b) Industry Experts



c) 360Quadrants Analysts



d) Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



