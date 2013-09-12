Hop N Party Assists Fall Festival Planning Committes, Schools & Churches with Rentals

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- As Texas heads back to school, the number of fall festivals and fund raising activities by schools, churches and daycare centers begins in earnest. Says Hop N Party owner David Hieronymus, "This is our busy season! In September and October, communities, churches and schools all seem to plan fall festivals and carnivals at the same time, not to mention the number of birthday parties and corporate events held when the weather is nice and mild."



Hieronymus explains the popularity of the bounce houses. "Bounce house rentals are taking the world by storm. People often don't know what to call them though: bounce house, moonwalks, jumpers, bouncers or even a kids party inflatable thing. But they're a staple at most carnivals these days with churches and schools bringing in big bucks charging admission to the houses. To capture the children's attention, we have a great selection with all of their favorite characters."



Bounce houses Austin TX are not the only item Hop N Party rents out during the busy fall months, Hieronymus explains. "While entertainment is the most important feature, food comes a close second. That's why we provide a large supply of concession items to make any fund raising festival a success. Popcorn machines and snow cone booths are among the most popular, as well as tents where you can set up hot dog sales or drinks. Additionally, many fall festivals rent out booths to consignors who wish to sell their wares at the festivals. They charge them a fee for renting the booths that covers the cost of the tent rental as well as a bonus they get to keep as part of the fund raising. It's just one more way to make money during the festival."



Hieronymus goes on to explain how inflatables Austin TX companies can help out a fall festival planning committee. "The company should do all the work. Our rentals, for example, include delivery, set up, and clean up. This means you can enjoy spending the day enjoying the event instead of worrying about the small, logistical details. The biggest problem you'll have is making your choice. We offer bounce houses in many shapes and sizes and renting from us is easy."



Mr. Hieronymus also advises those looking for party rentals Austin TX to book early, especially if they want weekend rentals. "Most festivals fall on weekends, too, so if you're looking for water slides, bounce houses or any of our rental items, we advise you to call ahead of time for the best selection, reserving your items online or through one of our representatives."



About Hop N Party

Hop N Party provides a great selection of bounce houses, water slides, chairs, tables, and concession items featuring all of the children's favorite characters. With telephone and online reservations available, this Austin company pledges to make any party or event a memorable one.