Hopbots Announces the Addition of Beimdiek Insurance Company of Carthage Missouri as Their Newest Client

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Hopbots , the leading local search engine optimization firm in the Midwest recently announced that Beimdiek Insurance Company of Carthage Missouri has retained the company to provide local SEO services for their website and online marketing activities. A Hopbots spokesperson made the announcement and said, “We are thrilled that Beimdiek Insurance company has entrusted us to develop their local SEO strategy and bring them the recognition they deserve in the markets they serve.”



Beimdiek is the fastest-growing insurance company in Missouri. With offices in Carthage, Joplin and Neosho, Missouri, the firm specializes in commercial, personal and health insurance and offers clients a comprehensive package of insurance options. Beimdiek turned to Hopbots to boost their inline presence. Hopbots operates under the philosophy that to be seen, a company has to be found, and their expert programmers and specialists develop plans that allow clients to be found when potential customers conduct and internet search.



Hopbots offers every major internet service starting with effective web site design service. The firm develops websites that are capable of service as full ecommerce sites. Whether Hopbots designs a client’s website or works with clients who have existing sites, the company offers full local SEO services to make sure a website ranks high in any Google search. In addition to SEO services, Hopbots offers social media an video optimization for websites and they provide comprehensive reputation management services to make sure one bad review or comment doesn’t damage a client’s image and reputation.



Beimdiek Insurance Company is just the latest company to retain Hopbots for local SEO services. Hopbots also recently started working with Embassy Embroidery of Webb City, Missouri, a rapidly expanding company that needed their online presence to enhance their traditional marketing efforts.



To learn more about Hopbots, visit the company’s website at http://www.hopbots.com or call 855.955.5656 to speak with a company representative. Hopbots also has a presence on all major social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.



About Hopbots

Hopbots is a leading local search engine optimization agency in the Midwest. Their primary service markets include Kansas City, Kansas, Springfield, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The firm’s expertise includes local search engine optimization, reputation management, social media optimization, video optimization, and image optimization.



Hopbots.com

Clinton, Missouri

Phone: 855.955.5656