Hope Grant for Single Mothers Selects Its First Recipient

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The Hope Grant for single mothers, a grant which was launched earlier in 2012 to provide single moms who are living in poverty with some much-needed funding for basic necessities, has just selected its first recipient.



Melanie Hawk, a single mom of two boys, was given $500 through the grant program. Hawk, who was in desperate need of financial assistance to cover everyday items like groceries and a working phone, applied for a Hope Grant. As she wrote in an essay for the foundation, Hawk and her sons have been through a lot of hardships together, including homelessness, and a lack of food and clothing.



As Hawk wrote, winning the $500 through the Hope Grant program was an answer to prayer.



“Applying was simple,” Hawk noted, adding that she answered a few short questions and wrote a short summary about her family and their situation.



“I hoped to win, I prayed to win. I needed to win this grant. The grant allows me to get caught up on my important phone bill, buy some much needed food, and an inexpensive gift for each of my precious boys. I am not a single mother by choice. I do the very best I can.”



Unfortunately, statistics show that Hawk is far from alone in her plight as a low income single mom. According to the Census, of the approximate 13.7 million single parents in the United States, almost 40% of them live in poverty.



Donny Gamble, who founded the Hope Grant, is determined to help make a difference in the lives of hard-working single moms who need financial assistance for many of the basic items most people take for granted.



“Our primary focus is assisting single moms who are currently struggling to overcome a financial obstacle or barrier and needs that small boost to get over the hump,” Gamble wrote in an article about the Hope Grant.



“These grants will start out at $500 and gradually increase overtime as we plan to get sponsorships and develop partnerships with non-profits, charities, and other companies that want to help support this cause.”



Although no payment is required or expected, Gamble said he hopes Hawk and other winners will “pass on the kindness” by mentoring and helping others.



About the Hope Grant

The Hope Grant launched in 2012 to help conquer the cause of single mothers living in poverty and to provide assistance in areas where single moms need the help the most. The purpose of the Hope Grant is to help single mothers restore their households and place a strong emphasis on hope and faith that their families will thrive throughout the hard times. For more information, please visit http://www.singlemommie.com/hope-grant/past-winners