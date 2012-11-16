Hopelessly Romantic Magazine Launches 'An Elegant Christmas' 2012 Campaign with Love Letters

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Hopelessly Romantic Magazine's Christmas collection is called “A Love Letters Christmas.” One-of-a-kind designs accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. "An eloquently written letter is a powerful way to communicate and it makes a unique gift", says Victoria Napolitano publisher of Hopelessly Romantic Magazine



Beginning on November 14, Hopelessly Romantic Magazine writers will be in San Francisco, and throughout the Bay Area visiting prestigious businesses that understand what elegant luxuries really mean. Hopelessly Romantic Magazine's calligraphy services include: calligraphy in Spencerian script exclusively for envelopes and cards, lightly scented love letters and greeting cards (wax sealing preformed in front of their audience), embossed Christmas images placed on envelopes, and much more. “Your penned correspondence will linger long after the last word has been read, " is our motto says Victoria Napolitano.



About Hopelessly Romantic Magazine

Hopelessly Romantic Magazine celebrated five years in magazine publishing this past October! "Looking back through our previous issues, we wanted to spotlight one of the most amazing and romantic places we have traveled—by unanimous vote, Switzerland won," says Victoria Napolitano. Switzerland is a country full of old world charm and sophistication that is not readily found these days. It has a quiet elegance that is difficult to explain—something akin to intelligence and reserve with a pinch of kindness and gentleness. Its allure leaves a person speechless and wanting more. "One night as we walked through the cobblestone streets of Basel, I saw a small building bearing an inscription: “The Scriptorium at Rheinsprung Basel 1417.” I stood there unable to speak. It looked like a Hansel and Gretel cottage. It was a surreal moment, " says Victoria Napolitano. In addition to being the publisher of Hopelessly Romantic Magazine, Victoria Napolitano also owns an online writing company, EleganceInWords.com.