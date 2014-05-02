HopInTop Joins Goodwill Industries Week

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- HopInTop Internet Marketing creates a ‘Dress for Success Day’ during Goodwill Week for Goodwill® of North Georgia and donates $1,000 to the nonprofit. Goodwill® will use the money to purchase gift cards for job seekers who attend one of the nine job fairs taking place at its career centers during Goodwill Week. The culminating event will take place Friday, May 9th, 2014 at 10 a.m., at the Goodwill® located in the Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway in Atlanta, Georgia. HopInTop will present six gift cards to job seekers who were recently hired during the Goodwill Week Job Fair.



HopInTop believes in giving back to the community that has embraced the company in such a short amount of time. Goodwill Career Centers offer many resources related to job searches, resume writing, access to employment opportunities and provide a hands-on approach to aid in skill training and help job seekers assimilate back into the workforce. “We’ve all been there at some point in our lives – if this minor contribution helps just one person, we’ve done our job. We’re helping 50!” states Benjamin Walle, Marketing Specialist of HopInTop.



HopInTop is the go to Atlanta based marketing firm specializing in Social Media, Internet Marketing and Search Engine Optimization, driving revenue to local businesses. With over 20 clients worldwide, HopInTop understands that branding is a top priority, dedicating valuable time to communicate the goals and objectives, while understanding companies’ bottom line.



About Goodwill of North Georgia

The mission of Goodwill of North Georgia is to put people to work. The nonprofit has provided services in the region for more than 85 years. In fiscal year 2013, Goodwill of North Georgia provided job training and employment services to 40,702 people and helped 11,706 people start new businesses or find jobs. The organization currently operates 47 stores and more than 60 attended donation centers. Revenues generated from Goodwill’s retail program help fund job training and placement programs. For media inquiries related to Goodwill contact Elaine Armstrong at 404-825-3184 or earmstrong@ging.org.