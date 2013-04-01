Hopping Law Group, PC Wins Decision from Social Security Appeals Council

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- The Hopping Law Group, PC recently won a key decision from the Social Security Disability Appeals Council in Falls Church, VA remanding a case back to the Administrative Law Judge, or ALJ, in the Dallas North Office of Disability Adjudication and Review for further findings on the record.



After a hearing before the Administrative Law Judge and subsequent denial of benefits, The Hopping Law Group, PC filed an appeal of the Judge's decision. Attorney John Hopping asserted in his appeal that there were numerous inconsistencies regarding the Judge's decision finding that the claimant was capable of performing past relevant work as a customer service representative. Specifically, the Appeals Council held that the testimony of the vocational expert was inconsistent when he testified that the claimant could return to past relevant work as a customer service representative and stated that work was sedentary. There are no jobs listed in the Dictionary of Occupation Titles for a customer service representative that are sedentary. With this finding, the Appeals Council published an opinion that there was good cause to return the Claimant's case back to the hearing office for further review and possible approval of her claim for benefits.



This decision offers hope to the countless people struggling in their pursuits and dealings with the Social Security Administration since up to 50% of Claimants are denied at the hearing level. By retaining the Hopping Law Group to represent her for her claim, this Claimant may finally be awarded the benefits she has deserved. The remanding of this decision is promising news after a long fight in the pursuit of benefits. Mr. Hopping states that, "I fully support the decision by the Appeals Council and hope that this will be the final step in getting the benefits my client deserves." The Hopping Law Group, PC handles disability cases for disabled individuals throughout the state of Texas. The Hopping Law Group, PC has successfully represented numerous individuals at various stages in the process with obtaining their benefits. For more information, you can check out their website at www.texasdisabilitylawfirm.com or give them a call at (855) SSDI-NOW.



About The Hopping Law Group

If you’re thinking about taking on the Social Security Administration (SSA) alone, get ready for a long, long fight – 65 percent of all initial disability claims are denied and the average wait time can be two to four years.