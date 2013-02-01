"Horiba, Ltd. (6856) - Product Pipeline Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Horiba, Ltd. (6856) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- HORIBA, Ltd. (Horiba) is a medical device company. It carries out the manufacture and sale of measuring equipment. The company conducts its operations in four business divisions, namely, Automotive Test Systems, Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems, Semiconductor Instruments & Systems and Scientific Instruments & Systems. the Automotive Test Systems provides various automotive test equipment; Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems division provides analytical equipment for scientific and environmental uses; Medical-Diagnostic Equipment division provides blood test equipment; and Semiconductor Instruments & Systems division offers mass flow controllers, chemical solution concentration monitors, measuring systems for semiconductor and liquid crystal films, semiconductor particle detection equipment and residual gas analyzers. Scientific Instruments & Systems division provides elemental analysis, fluorescence, forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectral ellipsometry, sulfur-in-oil, water quality, and XRF. The company conducts its operations across Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Horiba is headquartered in Minami-Ku, Japan.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Horiba, Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
