Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Horizon Bancorp, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: HBNC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Horizon Bancorp, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: HBNC stocks, concerns whether certain Horizon Bancorp, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities, that as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision, that the restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times..



