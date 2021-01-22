Horizon Disposal Explains How Anyone Can Minimize Waste During Their Next Construction Project

Trenton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Construction projects, while critical for creating jobs and driving progress, are major sources of waste material throughout the country. Many construction materials, such as insulation, shingles, and wiring, can contain hazardous materials that pollute the environment if left in a landfill. While they inevitably produce waste, the negative impact of construction projects on the environment can be controlled by taking the right steps, such as proper on-site handling of hazardous materials like lead and asbestos. Different job sites vary in terms of how much material they waste and how much gets recycled. This makes it difficult to accurately track how much goes to waste, but does leave builders with the opportunity to make changes. The experts at Horizon Disposal explain how project managers can minimize the amount of construction debris in Croydon at their next job.



Typically, most popular construction materials can be recovered using the right methods, but different states and municipalities sometimes observe different laws when it comes to the proper disposal or repurposing of certain materials. Tools like shredders and balers can often be used to prepare harder materials like brick, wood, and concrete for repurposing. When beginning any renovation project, it is important the builder be aware of the local laws and regulations pertaining to recycling construction materials.



Another way to minimize the waste created by a construction project is to make sure the design elements being used conform to standard measurements. It is far easier to reuse more material when less time is needed to modify and retrofit older materials to match standard specifications. Building according to standardized dimensions can save on future expenses as well by making it simpler to replace or repair damaged materials.



Finally, any builder should also be aware of the closest recycling facility to the job site and how long it would take to get there. Transporting heavy materials can be difficult and may not be worth the trip if the location is too far. Knowing where to go can help avoid wasting time and resources. Anyone who is interested in learning more about construction waste disposal in Burlington County is encouraged to reach out to Horizon today!



