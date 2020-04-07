Horizon Disposal Services Explains How to Get Rid of Pests During Spring Cleaning

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- For homeowners who have an insect or rodent problem, spring is an ideal time to clear out their attic, basement, or garage, and remove any pests that may be hiding up there. Small pests enter homes to hide from predators and can use bags or boxes to nest inside while hidden from view. Conducting a thorough attic cleaning with the help of disposal containers for rent in Langhorne can help clear out pests and keep them from coming back.



Clutter can often build up over time as homeowners store their old items, providing ideal shelter and food for any pest that can infiltrate the home. Common pests in attics or basements include cockroaches, mice, rats, moths, squirrels, spiders, bats, and chipmunks. Excess clutter makes an attic ideal for creatures like this to remain undetected.



In order to manage pests, Horizon Disposal recommends taking a few important steps during spring cleaning sessions. Step one is to remove any unused or unnecessary items that may be sitting around; many people have items in their attics or basements that are forgotten and will never be used again. Disposing of items can clear up significant space and keeps pests from coming back. Homeowners should also get rid of all cardboard boxes, which are easily eaten through by rodents, and instead, store their items in plastic containers with sealable lids.



Third, homeowners should remove all items from the floor of their attic. Many rodents and insects like to roam around the floor, so a space with items scattered about the floor is especially vulnerable to infestation. Once cleaning is completed, the homeowner should store their remaining items on shelves to keep them off the ground and away from pests.



