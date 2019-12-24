Horizon Disposal Services Has the Right Dumpster to Fit Any Need

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Horizon Disposal Services has been providing dumpsters in a variety of shapes and sizes for almost twenty years. They are the leading provider of 20-yard dumpster rentals in Burlington County and the surrounding areas. Horizon Disposal Services recently shared some need-to-know facts about dumpster rentals.



Horizon Disposal Services encourages customers to make sure they invest in an adequately-sized dumpster for their project. When the unit is too small and ends up overflowing, the company may not be able to pick it up. Individuals are encouraged to consult Horizon Disposal Services to ensure they order a large enough dumpster to get the job done right.



Customers are encouraged to consider where their rental dumpster will be placed when it is delivered. Will they need a permit to park it on the street? Is their driveway long and wide enough for the dumpster to fit? Will the dumpster be convenient for traffic and family members entering and exiting the building or the street? These are all important factors that should be carefully considered.



Finally, home and business owners that plan to rent dumpsters are reminded that not all materials are suitable for landfill. Therefore, if there are any items that they are unsure of, they should contact their dumpster rental company in advance to avoid potential fines.



About Horizon Disposal Services

Since 2000, the team at Horizon Disposal Services have offered dumpster and container rental for home and commercial construction projects. Servicing Central New Jersey and the Bucks County area of Pennsylvania, Horizon Disposal Services has proudly served the Greater Philadelphia area for almost two decades. Known for being a proud member of the USGBC, a member of the LEED program and convenient same-day service.



