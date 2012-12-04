Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Horizon Insure, Inc. Is Now Making Life Insurance Quotes Available Online



Horizon Insure, Inc. has over 20 years of experience helping their clients protect their families, homes, automobiles and businesses with the highest products from the most critically acclaimed companies in the insurance industry. Understanding that it is a busy time of the year, Horizon Insure, Inc. has made Life Insurance quotes in PA easier by making them available online right at their website.



Horizon Insure, Inc. offers three types of Life Insurance Policies each offering different options depending on clients concerns. The first being Term Life Insurance which is the basic life insurance policy a person can acquire. This policy is the least expensive. It gives clients a death benefit for a specified term. In Term Life Insurance is used solely for protection of one’s family, to replace income in case of a sudden death, to protect a person’s assets, college needs and of course mortgage.



The second type of life insurance policy that a person can buy is Universal Life Insurance and is a form of permanent insurance. This provides a more affordable option for Guaranteed Death Benefit Protection for life as well as a tax free cash value accumulation account for retirement and college planning.



The third life insurance policy type is Whole Life Insurance and it builds cash value and will give death benefit coverage for a client’s “whole life”. It offers a tax free cash accumulation account for the purchaser. Some key features that are part of the whole life policy are guaranteed death benefits, guaranteed premiums, and guaranteed cash value that will grow on a tax deferred basis.



With this all being available online, Horizon is on the cutting edge of life insurance. To see what Horizon Insure, Inc. can offer its potential clients, be sure to visit their site and fill out a policy quote form for a term life insurance quote, universal life insurance quote, or a whole life insurance quote.



About Horizon Insurance, Inc.

At Horizon Insure, Inc. their concern is that the client (The Individual) or his or her business gets the most affordable Life Insurance Quote or Health Insurance Quote with a highly rated company that meets their specific Insurance needs. They are conveniently located in Bensalem PA just 20 minutes from Central Philadelphia and just off the Street Road exit of Interstate 95.



