Horizon Insure, Inc. Provides Term and Permanent Life Insurance for Customers

For people looking for a basic life insurance policy, Term Life may be the right choice. This is the least expensive type of Life Insurance. It provides a death benefit for a specified period of time (term) in 5, 10, 15, 20, and 30 year increments. Premiums, in most cases are level for the term chosen. Term Life Insurance in Philadelphia can be used solely for family protection while a family grows, to replace an income in the event of an untimely death, to protect assets, college needs and mortgage. It can also be used for business purposes such as key man, buy sell and loan protection.



Universal Life Insurance is a form of permanent insurance. It can provide a more affordable option for Guaranteed Death Benefit Protection for life, as well as cash value accumulation. Universal Life provides a flexibility option that allows you to change (within specified limits), the premium or the Death Benefit to adjust to changing times. People looking for life insurance may want to choose a policy that builds cash value and will provide death benefit coverage for their whole life. Whole life Insurance, in some cases is a vital part of someone’s financial plan. It provides a tax free cash accumulation account. Key features in a Whole Life Insurance policy are guaranteed death benefit, guaranteed premiums, and guaranteed cash value that grows on a tax deferred basis. Coverage of Permanent Life Insurance includes final expenses, income replacement, estate liquidity, estate replacement, business succession and continuity and key person insurance.



Horizon Insure, Inc. has over 20 years of experience helping their clients protect their families and businesses with the best products from the most highly rated companies in the Insurance Industry. Horizon Insure, Inc. will survey the Marketplace for their clients and recommend the right products and strategy to meet their specific needs. They will help design and implement the ideal plan for any family or business.



