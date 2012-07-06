Horizon Insure Inc. Provides the Best Prices for Term Life Insurance Quotes

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Horizon Insure Inc. provides Term Life Insurance Quotes that will help one to compare rates and get the best prices. This is the least expensive type of Life Insurance that provides a death benefit for a specified period of time in 5, 10, 15, 20, and 30 year increments. Their Term Life Insurance Quotes can be used solely for family protection, to replace an income in the event of an untimely death, to protect ones assets, college needs, and mortgage. Term Life Insurance also can be used for business purposes such as keyman insurance, buy sell agreements, and loan protection.



Their Term Life Insurance Policies in Bucks County offer protection at a low rate when it is needed most and is the best option available in the economy of this age. The rates of their Term Life Insurance Policies vary according to the gender and age of the individual.



If one is looking for a Life Insurance policy that builds cash value and will provide death benefit coverage for the entire life, Whole Life Insurance may be the policy for them. Horizon’s Whole life Insurance provides a tax-free cash accumulation account. Key features in a whole life policy are guaranteed death benefits, guaranteed premiums, and guaranteed cash value that grow on a tax-deferred basis. The Quote Form for Whole life Insurance available online at their website can simplify the life insurance quoting, comparison and purchasing process.



About Horizon Insure, Inc.

Horizon Insure, Inc. has over 20 years of experience helping their clients protect their families andbusinesses with the best products from the most highly rated companies in the Insurance Industry.



Our concern is that the individual or their business gets the most affordable quality product that meets their specific Insurance needs. Horizon Insurance Inc. is not a captive company, meaning they do not represent only one Insurance carrier; they are a brokerage affiliated with numerous companies and will browse through every carrier for individual’s specific Insurance needs. For further details or any type of Life Insurance Quote visit their website at www.horizoninsure.com.