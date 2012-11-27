Horizon Moving Emerging as a Reliable NY Movers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- The safe and secure collection and delivery of items being moved is essential; understanding that fact, Horizon Moving in New York offers customer-centric moving services. A professional moving company, it has trained and experienced professionals who know everything about New York moving services to deliver the desired result.



Moving services in NYC from Horizon Moving are available for all customers, whether they are looking for local moving, long distance moving or even commercial moving. Apart from moving, the company also facilitates professional packing, ensuring that goods and items are packed and moved without harm to the desired destination.



Apart from training and experience, what makes moving professionals reliable is their honesty, as they are handling the customer’s valuables, they must be honest. At Horizon Moving, the staff is trained and knowledgeable as well as completely honest. Being a professional mover, the company ensures customers that they can rely on them to do the job without any suspicion.



New York moving services from the company provide services to various areas that are exclusive but not limited to Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten Island, amongst others. The company understands customer requirements and provides customized moving services in NYC and other localities accordingly.



Packing is considered vital for safe and secure moving i.e. if goods and items are packed well, moving becomes easy. In fact packing determines the pace of moving, the better the packing the faster the moving. Horizon Moving pays close attention to packing and offers a wide range of packing services to meet specific client requirements.



At times, moving also requires storage. Understanding this possibility, it also provides secure storage services, wherein the items are packed and stored at a safe central location. Several testimonials from satisfied customers establishes the company as a reliable mover in NYC.



About Horizon Moving

Horizon Moving is a fully insured and licensed moving and packaging company in NYC. Horizon Moving offers reliable packing and moving services to clients in NYC and various other cities. Specializing in local moving, long distance moving, commercial moving, packing and safe storage services, it has carved a niche in the market. Trained and experienced moving professionals cater to the requirements of clients in areas such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and several others. For more information please visit: http://horizonmovingny.com/ or contact: