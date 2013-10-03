Horizon Sunglasses Offers a Wide Variety of Eyewear with Customized Features for the Avid Fashionista

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Sunglasses are the most essential style accessory for anyone who wants to create an in vogue look and make a style statement.



Classic Wayfarer sunglasses are a pair every fashion aficionado must possess in their fashion accessory wardrobe. These sunglasses that spell timeless charm and functionality and are truly iconic can now be easily bought online. The functionality of the unique frame shape can be bought in a huge range of wild and eclectic color combos.



The elegant sunglasses are so popular because they can easily complement many styles of outfits and dresses and look good on every kind of face shape. Some online portals also offer lenses in their cheap sunglasses glasses that can be easily changed too. A custom pair can be designed by the customer altering a classic to his/her specifications.



Now a durable pair of sunglasses is not just affordable but easily available via the internet. When a customer directly buys from one of these good customized sunglasses sites they can also avail several special offers and discounts and make huge savings.



If a customer is not happy with a generic brand of sunglasses that all look the same and are extremely over-priced they can opt to buy a fully personalized pair of mirrored sunglasses on a reputed website. These are available in many color combinations and a customer can easily design and afford even an entire collection of sunglasses.



These websites offer classic shades that are fit the customer’s budget and instantly jazz up his/her personal style. If the huge variety of classics available on the website do not show off the customer’s personal style he/she can check out their custom classics .



About Horizon Sunglasses

Horizon Sunglasses are well-known online sellers of sunglasses and accessories in Jacksonville Florida. We offer our customers a wide range of custom-crafted sunglasses and related accessories. Every pair of sunglasses sold via their site is made to pass intense quality control testing and is highly affordable.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: USA

Contact Name: Horizon Sunglasses

Contact Email: customerservice@horizonsunglasses.com

Complete Address: 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway Suite

327, Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Contact Phone: 904-419-9786

Website: http://www.horizonsunglasses.com/