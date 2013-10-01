Horizon Sunglasses Offers Fashionistas Personalized Sunglasses

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Fashion accessories are not just any other product but they are a bold statement of a wearer’s individual style. Many users are not satisfied by the company made sunglasses sold in the market, they want something more personal and exclusive.



It is now absolutely convenient to get hold of custom sunglasses even if the customer’s style is completely off the beaten path and demands never before used shades and shapes. Customers who like custom-made things and the standard selection of lens and frame combinations are too boring for them can now use websites to create their own sunglasses.



On such websites the customer can easily design his/her own personalized sunglasses and the website then gets them handmade exactly according to the specifications provided by the customer. There is huge flexibility in choosing the color of the lenses, the face piece and each arm piece, allowing almost numberless combinations to the customer.



Only good websites keep the customer fully informed about the major areas of concern in creating customized sunglasses. For instance they do inform all their customers that a slight variation in color is bound to happen between the image generated on the computer and the actual sunglasses. Since every piece is created from the scratch as per the customer’s guidelines the websites do not allow any exchanges, returns or cancellations. The customer is also informed beforehand that custom designs cannot be trademarked or copyrighted.



A reputed website will grant huge variances in terms of shapes and colors but still maintain and use only FDA approved impact resistant lenses that provide maximum protection. They just take about 3-4 business days to process the orders they get for customize sunglasses.



About Horizon Sunglasses

Horizon Sunglasses are based in Jacksonville Florida. We offer our customers reasonably priced style statements in the form of our expertly crafted shades and a handful of other accessories. Each pair of Horizon Sunglasses goes through quality control testing before being shipped.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: USA

Contact Name: Horizon Sunglasses

Contact Email: customerservice@horizonsunglasses.com

Complete Address: 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway Suite

327, Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Contact Phone: 904-419-9786

Website: http://www.horizonsunglasses.com/