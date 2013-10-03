Horizon Sunglasses Provides Fashionistas Customized Sunglasses

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Sunglasses are no longer limited to eye protection from the harsh UV rays, now it’s a staple item that completes a look.



Usually, some classic styles of sunglasses like the extremely popular wayfarer sunglasses are a must have for every fashion enthusiast. The well-known versatile shapes of these sunglasses make them timeless classics. The unique frame shape in a huge variety of unusual and rare color combinations can be now bought online.



Every customer looks at two factors while buying sunglasses online- their suitability and their price. Cheap sunglasses that are fashionable can now be even designed online by the customer. This allows every customer to alter a classic as per personal specifications. These shades are suitable to be teamed up with any kind of dresses or outfits and also suit a variety of face shapes.



Sometimes generic brands of sunglasses are over-priced and all look the same. A customer can buy a fully personalized pair of shades on a reputed website. These are available in numberless color combinations and a customer can easily design just a pair or an entire collection for his personalized wardrobe.



Some websites selling customised sunglasses offer changeable lenses in their mirrored sunglasses and all other popular categories of sunglasses lending each pair multiplied and enhanced usability.



These websites make a durable pair of sunglasses affordable and easily available via the internet. By directly buying from the reputed custom sunglasses sites customers are also given special offers and discounts allow them to save money as well.



These websites offer classic shades that are fit the customer’s budget and instantly jazz up his/her personal style. If the huge variety of classics available on the website do not show off the customer’s personal style he/she can check out their custom classics .



About Horizon Sunglasses

Horizon Sunglasses are reputed sellers of sunglasses and accessories in Jacksonville Florida. They are known for offering their customers a wide range of hand built sunglasses and accessories.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: USA

Contact Name: Horizon Sunglasses

Contact Email: customerservice@horizonsunglasses.com

Complete Address: 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway Suite

327, Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Contact Phone: 904-419-9786

Website: http://www.horizonsunglasses.com/