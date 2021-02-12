Horizontal Screw Centrifuge Market Analysis, Growth, on-Going Trends 2020-2027 : Alfa Laval, GEA, ANDRITZ GROUP, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- A horizontal screw centrifuge is a device that is used to separate different forms of components like solid, liquid, and gaseous. It is also used to process raw materials of various industries, such as food processing industries, mineral processing industry, chemical, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industry, etc. Horizontal screw centrifuge can raise the potential of the separation process by using centrifugal forces generated by rotations, which can be helpful in many industries for the removal of complete moisture from the solid products, hence used in the two-phase separation process. A horizontal screw centrifuge, also known as a solid bowl centrifuge, is used for continuous separation of different density components.



Leading Industry Players:



Alfa Laval

GEA

ANDRITZ GROUP

Flottweg SE

IHI

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Pieralisi

US Centrifuge Systems

Hiller

Vitone Eco

Sanborn Technologies

Polat Makina

Tomoe Engineering

Centrisys

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies



Market Drivers



The increasing demand for the separation of components and materials in various industries is likely to boost the demand for the horizontal screw centrifuge in the near future. The global industrial waste management industries are expected to drive the market for horizontal screw centrifuge. Additionally, the centrifugal force-enabled separation processes for different phases of components in various industries across the globe will have a positive impact on the global horizontal screw centrifuge market. The rising expenditure on sludge and industrial waste treatment is also expected to drive the market demand for horizontal screw centrifuge.



Segmentation:



Product Outlook:



Three-phase Horizontal Screw Centrifuge

Two-phase Horizontal Screw Centrifuge



Application Outlook:



Sewage Treatment Industry

Food Processing Industry

Chemical Industry

Oil Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Beneficiation Industry

Others



Regional Outlook



The horizontal screw centrifuge market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, as the food processing industries are growing across the globe. Asia Pacific holds the highest market share, and the market for horizontal screw centrifuge will grow at a significant rate. China and India's developing markets are expected to positively impact the growth of the horizontal screw centrifuge industry during the forecast period.



Radical Features of the Horizontal Screw Centrifuge Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Horizontal Screw Centrifuge market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Horizontal Screw Centrifuge industry



