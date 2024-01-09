Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Hormel Foods Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Austin, MN based Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. Hormel Foods Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $12.45 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2022 to over $12.11 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2023 and that its Net Income for those respective time periods declined from $999.98 million to $793.57 million.



On October 12, 2023, MarketWatch published an article that Hormel Foods Corporation "was on track for its lowest close since March 23, 2018" after its workers ratified contracts with wage increases.



Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) declined from $47.68 per share in December 2022 to as low as $30.12 per share on November 29, 2023.



