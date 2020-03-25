Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global "hormonal contraceptives market" is projected to reach a value of USD 26.6 billion by 2026, with a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. This is owing to the unmet needs for contraceptives worldwide, especially in developing nations. The market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2018. The World Health Organization estimated a rise in the utilization of modern contraceptives from 54% in 1990 to about 57.4% in 2015. This is attributable to the easy availability and user reliability of contraceptive products all over the world. Such factors are likely to add impetus to the hormonal contraceptives market size in the forecast duration.



- Piramal Enterprises Ltd

- Novartis AG

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Allergan

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Mylan N.V.



The report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global Hormonal Contraceptives Market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, the report can further help in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry.



Fortune Business Insights™ presents a comprehensive overview of the hormonal birth-control market in their recently published study titled, "Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pills, Injectable, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Implants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



Cost-efficiency and Easy Availability of Contraceptive Products to Promote Market Growth



The increasing cases of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS is a prime factor promoting the hormonal contraceptives market growth. Besides this, the cost efficiency and easy availability of contraceptives products such as pills, is also helping the market gain traction. Moreover, the fact that contraceptives are a better and reliable way of controlling unwanted pregnancy as compared to diaphragms/sponges or condoms is also expected to help increase the overall hormonal contraceptive market size in the forecast period.



Furthermore, the advent of new user-friendly and cost-efficient products into the market, such as contraceptive implants, vaginal rings, and injectable, are likely to help increase the overall hormonal birth control market revenue in the coming years.



Detailed Table of Content:

- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions

o regulatory scenario for key countries

o Fertility Statistics for Key Countries, 2018

o Reimbursement Scenario

o New Product Launches

- Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

o Key Findings / Summary

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

? Pills

? Injectable

? Vaginal Ring

? Intrauterine Device

? Implants

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

? Hospital Pharmacy

? Retail Pharmacy

? Online Channel

? Public Channel & NGOs

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

? North America

? Europe

? Asia pacific

? Latin America

? Middle East & Africa

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmentation:



By Product

- Pills

- Injectable

- Implants

- Vaginal Ring

- Intrauterine Devices

- Others

By Distribution Channel

- Hospital Pharmacy

- Retail Pharmacy

- Online Channel

- Public Channel & NGOs

- Others

By Geography

- North America (the U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)



