Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- People all over the Charleston, SC area are realizing that, in order to quickly lose unwanted and embarrassing stored fat, they will have to do more than simply change their diet. Diet Doc offers their clients exclusive, prescription hormone diet plans that utilize all natural weight loss supplements to target fat and flush it from the patient’s body. With their unique diet plan protocol, thousands of patients, including many patients in Charleston, SC, have been able to successfully lose weight fast and achieve a slimmer, healthier figure.



Once patients decide to begin effectively losing weight, they only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a private consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. During this consultation, the patient will receive their one-year prescription for hormone diet plan treatments and weight loss supplements, which can be ordered over the phone or the internet and can be shipped directly to the patient’s front door. Diet Doc understands that traveling to a diet clinic to consult with health care providers or to pick up their weight loss supplements can require time and money that many patients may not have. Diet Doc created their unique hormone diet plans with this principle in mind and offers their clients unlimited consultations, six days per week, at times convenient to the patient and within the privacy of the patient’s own home.



While physicians will determine which hormone diet plan or weight loss supplements will be most beneficial for the patient’s personal weight management needs, many patients will receive a prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive hormone treatments. These treatments contain naturally produced hormones that target fat in hard to reach areas of the body, including the stomach, thighs and underarms, that can be unresponsive to diet change alone. And, where many fad diet plans only offer homeopathic hormone treatments, Diet Doc’s hormone diet plans require a physician’s prescription because they contain only 100% pure, prescription strength hormones at levels high enough to provide patients with the results they desire.



Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments work to target excess, stored fat and are enhanced when patients also include fast weight loss supplements in their diet plans that are designed to eliminate any negative side effects of a reduction of caloric intake. Patients have the option to modify their weight loss supplements throughout their program and can consult with a physician at any point to address fatigue, weakness or cravings.



Diet Doc is committed to providing their clients with a comfortable transition to a healthier lifestyle and consistently monitors patient progress to ensure that they are quickly and safely losing weight. This commitment to each patient’s success has helped some patients lose up to almost a pound of excess fat per day and has made Diet Doc the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management programs. Patients incorporating Diet Doc’s treatments and weight loss supplements into their hormone diet programs have reported fast and easy weight control without the negative side effects or harmful consequences seen with other diet programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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